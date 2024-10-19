T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $236.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $207,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.