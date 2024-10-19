Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 7,500 shares.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £455.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.