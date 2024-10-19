TD Cowen Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $835.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.68.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $71.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $758.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,114,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $693.78 and its 200-day moving average is $653.62. Netflix has a one year low of $392.26 and a one year high of $763.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $327.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 33.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,623,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

