Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at C$69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

