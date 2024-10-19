Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources stock opened at C$69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

