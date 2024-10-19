Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

