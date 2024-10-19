Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

