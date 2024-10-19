The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $12.45. The China Fund shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 25,285 shares traded.

The China Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.