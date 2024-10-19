The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

