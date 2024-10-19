The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.