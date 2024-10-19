The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 59,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Stolper Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.20.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

