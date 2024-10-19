The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.16). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 5,080 shares.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £13.39 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.88.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.