Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $111,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.