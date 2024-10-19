Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after buying an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,316,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $597.65. 244,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $607.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

