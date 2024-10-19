Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

CVE:THX opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.48. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations will post 0.1772152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

