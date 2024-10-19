Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $237.98 million and $3.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0242507 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $3,709,238.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

