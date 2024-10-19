Threshold (T) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Threshold has a total market cap of $241.76 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02351871 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,079,130.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

