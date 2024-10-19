Thunder Brawl (THB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $559,443.20

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $559,443.20 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03015659 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,107,639.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

