Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 236,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

