Tokocrypto Market Cap Hits $171.56 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $171.56 million and $388,025.51 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,411,200 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

