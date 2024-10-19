Toncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $106.45 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.95 billion and $106.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00007707 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,208.52 or 1.00009674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,492,474 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,456,007.021931 with 2,539,326,849.2363915 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.26235789 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 581 active market(s) with $144,339,160.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

