TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $491.00 at Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $489.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $414.77 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.