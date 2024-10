Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

Toshiba Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.