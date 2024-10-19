TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,107 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 5.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,499,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIVI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

