TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 607 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $223,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.54. 879,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

