TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.72. 2,353,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

