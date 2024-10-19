TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198,555 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $25,032,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $236.67. The company had a trading volume of 993,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

