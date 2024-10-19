TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $991,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.92 on Friday, hitting $2,079.79. 230,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,034.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,762.16. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

