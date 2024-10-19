TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWMC

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $696.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.