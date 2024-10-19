Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.39 and last traded at C$44.60. Approximately 47,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 74,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.97.

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.19.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

