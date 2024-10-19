Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.25 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 156.90 ($2.05). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 4,429,769 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.50).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

