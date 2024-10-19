Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 231,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 467,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 1.1 %

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

