Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

