Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 519 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 39,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 30,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 683,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

