TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.