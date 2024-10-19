U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,284,000 after purchasing an additional 967,143 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,846,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 925,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,983,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.