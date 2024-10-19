U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.