UBS Group Increases Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $72.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of O opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

