Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 38,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 103,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £120.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.02.

In related news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($81,792.11). In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £62,636.40 ($81,792.11). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,254.11). 56.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

