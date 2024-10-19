Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $108,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.95. 1,184,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,441. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

