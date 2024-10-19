uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.42 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in uniQure by 30.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 578,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

