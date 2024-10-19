United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

