United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3,608.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

