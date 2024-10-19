United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $839.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $861.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $760.25 and a 200-day moving average of $703.66. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

