V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 26.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in AON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $358.05 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.31.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

