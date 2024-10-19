V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $443,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

