V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

