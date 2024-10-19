V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

