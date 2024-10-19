VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,809,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,136 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $82,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,339,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

