VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

GDX stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

