Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

