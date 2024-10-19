Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $709,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

